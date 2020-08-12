The following is the 10th and final story in a series looking back at the individual and state champions at Pueblo West High School since the school opened its doors in 1997.

Pueblo West High School’s first state baseball championship didn’t come easy.

Pueblo West trailed Silver Creek 5-1 in the top of the fifth in game one of the Class 4A State Baseball finals last June.

But then, the tide turned.

Pueblo West rattled off four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the contest, eventually winning on a walkoff single by senior Tyler Barth.

The win forced a second game, a winner-take-all matchup between the two teams for the state title.

"We like to fight," Barth told the Pueblo Chieftain in Colorado Springs last May. "We get out here and fight."

The championship game was less of a fight.

The Cyclones scored two runs in the first, added a third in the second and hung three on the board in the fourth, opening up a 6-2 lead with three innings to play.

Pueblo West scored once more in the fifth and sixth despite allowing two runs to Silver Creek in both innings.

After the final out, the Cyclones won 8-6 to capture their first baseball championship.

"For us seniors, going out like that is amazing," senior Tyler Declusin told The Chieftain last year. "... To do this for our town we’ve grown up playing in since we were six or seven years old … look at all these people, the whole town is here and this is who it’s for.

"It’s amazing."

Pueblo West had come close to winning a title before.

In 2016, the Cyclones entered the championship needing only one win over Valor Christian to claim the title.

Valor topped West twice and the Cyclones were runners-up in the state. The exact same scenario occurred in 2013 when Pueblo West lost to Mountain View twice to end its title run.

But last year was a different story.

"It’s amazing, especially for all the people who have graduated who were so close," senior Kyle Jameson told The Chieftain last may. "It’s all for them .. it’s all for the city and Pueblo West."

Last year’s Cyclones squad finished 28-3 overall and 10-0 to win the South-Central League.

Pueblo West defeated Erie 11-4 before coming back to top Fort Morgan 8-7 in extra innings to open the state playoffs.

Silver Creek beat Pueblo West 6-5 in the quarterfinals before West bounced back and trounced Holy Family 14-1.

The win pitted West against Silver Creek in the finals. Silver Creek entered without a single loss and thus had to be beaten twice.

The Cyclones more than rose to the occasion.

"I told them, ‘Do not get off the bus if you don’t believe we are going to win two games,’" coach Dan Sanchez told The Chieftain. "I won both coin flips and I told them, ‘We’re going to win.’"

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter.