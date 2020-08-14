Until Thursday, it had been 159 days since the last high school sports event took place in Pueblo, which was the Pueblo West High School girls basketball team playing in the Great Eight on March 6.

158 days for the county since the Rye girls basketball team played in their home regional on March 7.

No matter what number you slap on there, it’ll still feel like it’s been 10 times more.

A normal summer break hangs around 70 days off from the high school sports scene, so the canceling of the 2020 spring season more than doubled that break.

With no fans in the stands at the pro games, there just isn’t the same kind of atmosphere there usually is, and everyone is still left without that feeling that turned them into sports fans to begin with.

The tension of a playoff game or the hatred between two rivals or just the escape of the game for a few hours, none of that can be felt quite the same from the fans on their couches.

So when I found out that the Pueblo Centennial softball team had a home game Thursday, I arranged my whole plan for the day around it.

First the day started with buying a couple scorebooks for the upcoming season and then dusting off the old media pass to make sure I could get in.

Eventually the time came to head to the Runyon Sports Complex, and there was excitement that almost felt like nervousness in my stomach.

Do I even remember how to do any of this?

I pull up to the complex and there is zero parking unfortunately since all six fields were in use for summer baseball leagues still wrapping up their season.

Normally I might complain about having to walk from the outfield of DiIorio Field to the press box of Salas Field. But when it’s been 159 days since the last prep event, there’s not much room to complain.

I walk in the gate and see the usual friendly faces I’ve come to know and love.

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, there is trepidation with every conversation.

Am I standing too close? Should I take my mask off to talk? Do I shake their hand or give them a fist bump? Should I even talk to them if that puts them at risk?

I do say my hellos, fist bumps and all, take my place along the visiting dugout of Salas Field to line up some photos, and the first pitch is delivered.

The sound of the ball in the glove and the bat never sounded so refreshing.

The game goes on with it’s usual twist and turns and the Bulldogs eventually pull through 7-0.

Mask firm on my face, I do my interviews and the fun begins of recapping the story and editing photos to deliver for readers online and in the paper the next day.

And of course my much needed Hot ‘N Spicy from McDonalds beside me to keep me fueled for the night.

I finish the story, attach the photos and get everything ready to post online that night and in the morning.

And for a second I pause and take in the feeling of why I believe this is the best job in the world.

The past couple months, that feeling hasn’t quite felt the same with reporting day after day about cancellations or things waiting for approval.

Finally, I could report on a game being played and tell the story of a team eager for its season and all the high hopes that come with it.

And that’s the biggest piece the coronavirus has taught to me: don’t ever take anything for granted.

I believe I have the best job in the world, but when sports aren’t being played, that isn’t necessarily the case.

Sports are a privilege to play for anyone in this country as it’s all earned, nothing can be given.

The coronavirus is the 7-footer hounding in the paint and blocking every shot we take at trying to continue our sports seasons. And the only way to earn our way back to sports was to figure out the safest plans possible.

I believe we have those in place now in Colorado and my hope is things continue to trend downwards.

Until we can contain the virus, this is just the ways things need to be for a while and that’s OK with me if it means sports can fully return quicker.

For now, I’ll take the sound of runners stomping across the pavement, the pound of the driver on the first tee, the oomph of the racket on a serve and the crack of a bat.

And I’ll be grateful for each and every one of those moments, no matter how far I have to walk or how nasty the fast food might get.

Sports are back, and I couldn’t be happier.

