Warren Jackson's NFL potential was made clear with a two catches for 7 yards in the fourth game of his college career.

That stat line lies because it doesn't show how meaningful those two catches were.

It was 2017, and the 6-foot-6 receiver was trying to find time in a lineup filled with playmaking skill guys, including now NFL-ers Michael Gallup and Bisi Johnson.

The Rams were playing at No. 1 Alabama. Down 17-3 in the second quarter, CSU had the ball deep in Alabama territory when then-coach Mike Bobo called a fade for the freshman.

Quarterback Nick Stevens threw it up but underthrew Jackson a bit. With cornerback Anthony Averett (who would be picked in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft) all over him, Jackson jumped up, reached around the defender and grabbed the touchdown for a highlight reel score that caught the attention of Randy Moss.

He caught another impressive touchdown late in the game (over eventual second-round pick Trevon Diggs).

And that was when everyone knew Jackson would one day make the big league.

"I always knew I had the ability to make plays. It was just I hadn't done it yet in college up to that point," Jackson said Sunday. "Just being able to show everybody 'I'm here, too,' just being able to show everybody that, everyone that doubted me coming up, it was a big break and a happy moment for me."

Jackson will leave CSU and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Mountain West has suspended fall sports and is hoping to play a spring football season. That decision finalized Jackson's choice.

"Me and my dad knew if it would come to this we would leave. It wasn't a hard decision at all, honestly. I didn't really have any other choice," Jackson said. "It was, 'Alright, I'm going to take this step and it will give me time to train and prepare and work on weaknesses.'"

Jakcson said he'll train at Landow Performance in Denver in preparation. He says he considered leaving CSU after the 2019 season but opted to stay at the time in hopes of a senior season.

Fans will rightly lament losing one last chance to see Jackson, who was named the 2020 Mountain West preseason Offensive Player of the Year after an incredible junior season.

Jackson, from Mission Hills, California, was first-team All-Mountain West in 2019 after making 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns.

The single-game highlight was his 214-yard performance against New Mexico, including an 87-yard touchdown.

Jackson, who was on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, finishes with 124 catches, 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at CSU.

He now aims to join a growing list of CSU receivers in the NFL, which includes Gallup (Cowboys), Johnson (Vikings), Preston Williams (Dolphins) and Rashard Higgins (Browns).

"I'm really excited to see how much better of a player I can be," Jackson said. "See how much I can develop and take a shot at my dream."

