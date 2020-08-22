Almost weekly, the approach for athletic teams to play or not to play changes at Colorado State University Pueblo.

With the school opening for classes this week and student-athletes starting practices, the focus for sports has taken a back seat.

"The No. 1 goal is to get students back to campus safely and healthy," CSU Pueblo Director of Athletics Paul Plinske said. "Fall sports can start practicing on Thursday and winter and spring sports can start on Sept. 1.

"The goal is to keep school open with no competition. We want to keep developing them, practicing and keeping them safe and healthy. Our goals have completely changed for us. The next three months we’re keeping our hopes alive for spring of 2021."

With all of the fall sports other than cross-country moving to the spring, there will be no live sports this fall. Even the winter sports are in question, although schedules are being compiled.

"The decision with what we are going to do with basketball (men’s and women’s), wrestling and swimming hasn’t been decided by the NCAA," Plinske said.

"Basketball has been reduced to conference-only schedules. We can still have three exhibition games or scrimmages. We’ve scheduled Colorado State University and the University of Denver for the men and the University of Northern Colorado for the women."

Plinske indicated that he hopes those exhibitions can be played in November and he should receive confirmation in September for moving ahead with schedules for the winter and spring.

As for football, Plinske isn’t so sure whether there will be a season at all. At least, one in which CSU Pueblo is a part of.

"The decision what we are going to do with basketball, wrestling and swimming hasn’t been decided yet," Plinske said. "

As for the spring season, Plinske said: "Volleyball and soccer schedules are being developed by the competition and championship committees by the RMAC. We’ll be seeing those in a couple weeks.

"Football, we’re in a major holding pattern. The difference in physical demands of other sports and safety and well being of our student-athletes comes into play. So we have to be careful.

"To ask football players to play five games in the spring and turn around and play 11 more in the fall is too much. We’re having major reservations of having any competition for football in the spring."

In 2021, the Pack is scheduled to open the season at home against Texas A&M Commerce and go to Grand Valley State (Mich.) the following week. CSU Pueblo’s home games in the RMAC include Black Hills State, Adams State, Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines.

"We have a heck of a fall (2021) we want to prepare our programs for," Plinske said. "We’re calling this fall, September, October and November a time to develop our teams.

"Volleyball and soccer have reduced schedules and we’ll forge ahead with competition. We’re not making any decision about football at this point."

Plinske added that Friday’s decision by the NCAA Division giving fall players another year of eligibility through a blanket waiver doesn’t involve Div. II athletes, yet.

"There is a possibility Div. II rules could change are become more flexible," Plinske said. "Div. II rules state if a student-athlete competes in 50 percent or less (of the games), you will retain a year of eligibility.

"If that happens, we’re going to have real veteran teams moving forward and will have to reduce recruiting class sizes."

Football not making any decision at this point

In 2021 open at home Texas A&M Commerce go to Grand Valley State during that same season host Black Hills, Adams State, Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines

Heck of a fall we want to preare the program for

Calling this fall Sept. Oct. Nov time to develop our teams

decision what are we going to do with basketball wresting and swimming NCAA hasn’t decided

More confusing NCAA vs. high school rules basketball reduced to conference only still have 3 exhibition or scirimmages men’s basketball scheduled Colroado State Univeristy of Denver women scheduled Northern Colorado hoping can play those in November hearing in Sept. notice winter and spring

More confusing NCAA vs. high school rules basketball reduced to conference only still have 3 exhibition or scirimmages men’s basketball scheduled Colroado State Univeristy of Denver women scheduled Northern Colorado hoping can play those in November hearing in Sept. notice winter and springdecision what are we going to do with basketball wresting and swimming NCAA hasn’t decided

More confusing NCAA vs. high school rules basketball reduced to conference only still have 3 exhibition or scirimmages men’s basketball scheduled Colroado State Univeristy of Denver women scheduled Northern Colorado hoping can play those in November hearing in Sept. notice winter and spring

decision what are we going to do with basketball wresting and swimming NCAA hasn’t decided

More confusing NCAA vs. high school rules basketball reduced to conference only still have 3 exhibition or scirimmages men’s basketball scheduled Colroado State Univeristy of Denver women scheduled Northern Colorado hoping can play those in November hearing in Sept. notice winter and spring

No. 1 goal get students back to campus fall sports can start practicing on Thursday winter and spring on Sept. 1 get school year started graduate transition into practices includes weight room this week compliance meeting fall sports beigin practicing cocaches develop fall schedule get exposure

Nov. 20 all classes go remote then ma

Goal keep school open no competition developing and practicing keeping them safe, healthy and educated goals have completely changed for us next three months keeping our hope alive for spring of 2021

NCAA PLINSKE

NCAA grants Div. II fall athletes extra year of eligibility

Haven’t made any decision on winter or spring continue status quo yet

Div. II will take a hard look

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.

Emphasize not competition will announce get students back and have educational experience

Starting practice Thursday and Sept. 1 for others

Close to 580 sa back on campus excited ready to go

hoping

Facilities are ready

ke

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.