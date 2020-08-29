This is part of a series of stories providing the reaction of Colorado State University Pueblo student-athletes who have had their sports postponed from the fall to the spring.

A pair of redshirt sophomores are itching to get on the pitch for the Colorado State University Pueblo men’s soccer team.

Despite getting their season moved from the fall to the spring, Tilden Berriman and Austin Gaillard are going to use the extra time to prepare and get better.

Berriman is just happy to get an opportunity to play, whether it be in the fall or the spring.

"A lot of teams got shut down," Berriman said. "In fact, I have a lot of friends whose programs got shut down. At least, we’re allowed to practice.

"And we’ve got a whole semester to build a program and prepare for the season.

With a new coach on board in Oliver Twelvetrees, many of the players are excited about having a new approach and a new start. The Pack is coming off a season where it finished 7-11 overall and 7-7 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

"Everyone is super excited to be back on the field together," Berriman said. "We were shut down in the spring because of COVID and have been training over the summer.

"Everyone has something to prove with a new coach. We’re thinking of this as a fresh start. He knows nothing about you and he’s giving us every chance in the world to prove what we can do."

Berriman said most of the team is in Pueblo waiting on word when and how to practice.

"Most of us are in Pueblo, about 25 of the guys are coming back," he said. "It’s an optional thing but we’re allowed to practice with our coach (with social distancing). We’re playing it by ear trying to stay in our own bubble with the soccer guys to minimize the chances of the season ending again."

Berriman is a double major in business management and economic finance with a minor in Spanish.

"I’m leading toward the finance side and working in the stock market," Berriman said.

He’s also looking forward to changing positions. He’s been a midfielder for the most part during his time at CSU Pueblo but is heading back to the defensive side.

"Somewhere on the back line this semester,," he said. "Wherever coach thinks is the best fit for me. I’ll play wherever I can to help the team the most."

Also a redshirt sophomore, Gaillard wasn’t surprised when the season was moved.

"I wasn’t too shocked at the final decision to move to spring,: Gaillard said. "Overall, it was the best decision to have a chance of completing a full season. It was good because in all likelihood we wouldn’t have made it through four games.

"It was probably the correct decision to make. Everybody was bummed because we all wanted to play."

Gaillard feels like it’ll all work out in the long run.

"For us it’s worked out to be a blessing in disguise," he said. "We have four to six months to work out the kinks as a team with a new coach."

Gaillard started 10 games last season and started two. That experience, he said, was invaluable.

"It was nice to ease into the college game," he said. "It was a valuable learning experience. It’s such a different game than what you play as a kid. The physicality is so different."

He also is excited about the prospects of the season with a new coach and many new players.

"We’ve got a good core of juniors returning and our coaches added big group of transfer students," said Gaillard, a business management major with an emphasis in the sports industry. "It’s a nice upperclassmen group."

