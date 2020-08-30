Chance Rodriguez feels so strongly about Fellowship of Christian Athletes that he’s putting his livelihood at stake.

A former player on the Colorado State University Pueblo football championship team in 2014, Rodriguez knows the rewards of hard work.

A graduate of Colorado State University Pueblo who played football for the Pack from 2012-16, Rodriguez as committed himself to Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Rodriguez was recently hired to lead FCA at CSU Pueblo and is looking to fund-raise for his position and the organization.

"I’ll be the area representative for CSU Pueblo," Rodriguez said. "I’ll be starting huddles at CSU Pueblo and our goal is connecting the community with the college with local churches and local businesses.

"I studied physical education. I always wanted to work with kids. I always felt a call in Pueblo and the opportunity came up and I’m excited to be back in Pueblo and invest in Pueblo. What FCA has done for me in college has been invaluable and I want to pass that on as a mentor/coach."

From Bennett, Rodriguez was recruited to play football at CSU Pueblo and worked his way as a starting offensive guard.

"I was the starting guard during the national championship year and as well as the year after," he said. "I had to stop playing because of a concussion."

Rodriguez went on to teach at Centennial High School for a couple years before going to Costa Rica as a missionary for a year.

He currently lives in Colorado Springs but has a house under contract in Pueblo and is getting married in September.

"We are looking to fund-raise between $85,000-$125,000 a year to fund my position and ministry to connect with college coaches/athletes and connect the school districts and communities more through FCA," Rodriguez said. "It will be an addition to what (Pueblo FCA Director) Tim Brotherton is doing right now and be more specific to the university."

Rodriguez already has been fundraising for the past couple of months.

"Right now I’m meeting with potential donors and people who would like to support FCA monthly," he said. "I’ve been fundraising the last 30 days and I’ve seen a lot of money come in. Asking God for people who want to give."

For more information or to help Rodriguez’ cause, contact him at 303-815-0426 or by email at crodriquez@fca.org

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jetofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky.