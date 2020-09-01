The fifth-ranked Rocky Ford High School softball team played and won three games last week.

ROCKY FORD 12, ALAMOSA 0

On Aug. 24, the Lady Meloneers played a home game away from home when they hosted Alamosa in a non-league game at the Fowler Elementary School field. Rocky defeated the Lady Mean Moose 12-0.

Rocky Ford opened the score with a three-run third. It added a run in both the second and third innings to increase their lead to 5-0.

The Lady Meloneers broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended at that point on the 12-run rule.

Rocky pitcher Abby McElroy went the distance in the pitcher's circle and she earned the win. She allowed no runs and two hits and she also had seven strikeouts and two walks.

On offense, Rocky had five hits and it was led by Jayden Osborne who went 2-3 with one RBI. Baylie Krueger led in RBIs with two.

ROCKY FORD 20, DOLORES HUERTA 0

Rocky Ford was in Pueblo on Aug. 25 to face Dolores Huerta at the Runyon Sports Complex's Salas Field. The Lady Meloneers won 20-0.

Rocky got off to a fast start by scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning. It added nine more runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth. The game ended on the 12-run rule.

McElroy and Lexi Fernandez shared pitching duties.

The Lady Meloneers had 18 hits and they were led by Karley Milberger who went 3-3 with a double and two RBIs, Fernandez who went 3-3 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, Sidney Larrew who went 3-3 with two RBIs, Taylor Osborne who went 2-2 with one RBI and Krueger who went 2-3 with a double and three RBIs.

ROCKY FORD 8, PUEBLO COUNTY

On Aug. 27, the Lady Meloneers hosted Pueblo County at Babcock Park. After three straight blowouts to open the season, Rocky finally got some competition, but it defeated the Lady Hornets 8-2.

Pueblo County opened the game with two unearned runs in the top of the first. It held the lead until the third when the Lady Meloneers scored three runs. Rocky put five more runs on the board in the fifth.

McElroy again went the distance and she allowed two runs and six hits. She struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters.

Rocky had 11 hits and it was led by Jaramillo who went 4-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Krueger went 2-3 and Fernandez went 2-4.

WHAT'S NEXT

Rocky Ford (4-0, 1-0 Tri-Peaks League) will traveled to Lamar on Tuesday for a non-league game. It's next game is on Sept. 8 as it will host Limon. First pitch at Babcock Park is at 4 p.m.

