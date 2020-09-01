Scrolling through Twitter this weekend and Monday, there was no escaping the messages of social justice and equality coming from players and organizations across all professional sports leagues.

With that came the regular complaint that athletes and teams should "stick to sports."

However, a thread on Twitter from Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund), pointed out that sticking to sports has never been the case.

I feel like every year I’m compelled to do this thread. But here we go again. https://t.co/E1NnfZfrvM

— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 31, 2020

She pointed to well known sports figures and their battles with politics or racism like Muhammad Ali, Jesse Owens and Arthur Ashe.

Other examples include sexual allegations among USA Swimming and President Carter ordering the US Olympic team to boycott the games that year because of Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan.

All these examples drive home the fact that sports has always had a connection to the world off the playing field.

Those not in favor of seeing messages of change usually argue that sports are a place to escape from the real world’s troubles.

Athletes know that their job is seen as entertainment and a place for escapism.

And it’s with that knowledge comes power.

When the country or the world is watching to try and forget the issues of today, they have the power to remind them, whether that be subtly with "Black Lives Matter" written across an NBA court, or a full barrage like we witnessed across sports and players boycotting a few games last week.

The advantage that sports have to relay these messages of change lies in the fact that this isn’t every day content.

It’s easy to put down the paper, exit out of an online news article or just change your TV channel. But once sports fans see that message being talked about by the top athletes in the world, there aren't many other places to go to avoid it.

What seems like the problem for those who don’t want athletes to speak up is that it makes them uncomfortable.

Not being comfortable is the exact goal of these movements.

Viewers have no choice but to hear the emotions of Jamal Murray talk about the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor instead of hearing his reaction to scoring 50 points and keeping the Nuggets playoff hopes alive.

Plus these leagues keep making money and TV ratings, while they may be a bit down, are nowhere close to a catastrophe for any league.

Sounds like the people who swore they’d never watch again really only meant for a few days.

And if they continue to watch, they have to deal with the uncomfortable feeling of knowing they are supporting a group of players or a league that is sending this message of change.

So while you might miss hearing a post-game interview filled with trash talk or watching a game without Black Lives Matter being mentioned, athletes don’t really care, and they never really have.

If you’re here to watch them, then you’ll be here to hear them too.

That’s the way it’s always been.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports.