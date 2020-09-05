Before heading to Colorado State University in the fall of 2008, Puebloan Adam Klopp and his future wife Alya decided to try a little 14er hiking.

The two met in high school, with Klopp attending Pueblo South and Alya over at Pueblo West, thanks to Klopp playing hockey with Alya’s brother.

A week prior to their first trip together, Alya trekked Pikes Peak and invited Adam to try out another 14er with her before heading off to Fort Collins.

Klopp dragged himself to the top of Grays (14,278 feet) and Torreys Peak (14,275 feet) in August 2008, and the duo found themselves enjoying life 14,000 feet above the sea.

Twelve years later, Klopp, 31, has summited all of Colorado’s 58 official 14ers and doesn’t plan on hanging up the hiking boots anytime soon.

"I had a few breaks, but the last five years or so I took a look at my checklist and realized it was attainable if I just get working," Klopp said. "I wouldn’t necessarily call it determination, almost like a compulsion."

Like any natural amateur in the realm of 14er hiking, Klopp, who now lives in Pueblo West, started off with some of the easier trails and worked his way up to the tougher hikes.

The final trek came on Aug. 21 on what Klopp described as probably the toughest of the 58 in Capitol Peak (14,130 feet), which is nestled in the Elk Range west of Aspen and is a 17-mile round trip with about a mile of elevation gain.

"The consensus (on the toughest 14er) is my last one that I did, Capitol Peak, which is sort of why I saved it for the last one," Klopp said. "It felt like I needed to build up to that one and it definitely was (the most difficult), because not only is it one of the more deadly peaks in Colorado, at the same time it’s a very long and hard one."

The goal heading out to that first peak back in 2008 was never to cross all 58 off a personal list, but as Klopp got hooked on the adventure, everything else snowballed.

"I started off with the easier ones and I never pictured myself doing the more difficult ones, but as you do the easier ones you become a little more acclimated to things like elevation exposure," Klopp said. "Started out easy, got a little harder and before I knew it I started telling myself, ‘Oh, I can do that one too.’"

Hiking a 14er is an all-day task that usually involves camping to avoid a long drive following a grueling hike.

However, camping isn’t really the style for Klopp, who said he only camped for four of the 58 peaks he reached.

That led to some days that lasted longer than the hours available in a day, but Klopp wouldn’t trade any of those hours back for a night in his own bed.

"I like camping, but I put a lot of value in being able to sleep in my own bed at night," Klopp said. "A lot of long drives down to Telluride, so basically I’d leave at 11:30 p.m. and get home at 11:30 p.m. too."

Those long days made it hard to convince Alya and his brother to join him, but every excursion was worth it for Klopp.

Of course, one that might have risen highest in his memory is the trip to Kit Carson Peak (14,165 feet), which is in the Sangre de Cristo range near Great Sand Dunes National Park.

"It’s one that has challenges if you want it, but it’s also just a rugged, intimidating looking peak," Klopp said. "That was one of the first I went all by myself and it was a new experience for me, so I’ll never forget that one."

This weekend, Klopp planned to take his mother-in-law and he and Alya’s first-grade daughter Elaine on their first 14er at Huron Peak (14,010 feet).

Klopp said he wants to go back to peaks he’s trekked already and is welcome to take anyone looking to get into the activity. Maybe soon he’ll take his youngest daughter, Annie, who is four.

"I love showing people new things and it really gives an opportunity to see really cool parts of the state," Klopp said.

Checking goals off the list doesn’t end with 14ers for Klopp, who said his next goal is to hit the Colorado Centennial Peaks, which is all of the 100 highest peaks in Colorado.

All of the 14ers are included on the list, with the lowest peak elevation measured at 13,809 feet.

The new goal gives Klopp a reason to get out of bed on the weekends once again.

Just as long as he gets to end his day back in the same bed.

"That’ll be a nice long one, probably take me another five or 10 years," Klopp said on the new Centennial Peaks goal. "Gives me a goal, something to get me out of bed."

