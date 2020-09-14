The 10th-ranked La Junta High School softball team competed at the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational this past weekend at the Runyon Sports Complex.

The Lady Tigers faced Class 4A competition and they split the four games they played.

La Junta opened the tournament Friday against host Pueblo County at DiIorio Field. The Lady Hornets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but La Junta tied the score in the second.

Pueblo County scored two more runs in the third, but the Lady Tigers tied the score again in the fourth.

The Lady Hornets scored twice in their half of the fourth and held La Junta scoreless the rest of the game to take a 6-4 win. The game ended after six inning on the time limit.

On Friday evening, La Junta took on Cheyenne Mountain also at DiIorio Field. The Lady Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Indians scored one run in the second. La Junta stretched the lead with two runs in the fourth.

The lead stood until the top of the seventh when Cheyenne Mountain scored four runs and went on to win 5-4.

On Saturday morning, the Lady Tigers faced Pueblo Centennial at Corsentino Field. La Junta took the early lead with three runs in the top of the second.

Both teams scored two runs in the fourth, but the Lady Tigers put the game away with a two-run seventh to take a 7-2 win.

La Junta wrapped up the tournament on Saturday afternoon by facing another group of Lady Tigers in Canon City. La Junta took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Canon City scored three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Canon City increased the lead to 4-1 in the second, but La Junta scored six times in the third to go in front 7-4.

Canon City scored a run in the bottom of the third and it scored twice in the fifth to tie the score at 7-7.

La Junta won the game by scoring a run in the top of the seventh and claimed an 8-7 victory.

Madison Wiley was the pitcher of record in all four of La Junta's games.

La Junta (4-3) will open Tri-Peaks League play today as it will host Wiley. This is a make-up of the game scheduled for last Tuesday, but postponed because of the weather.

First pitch at Tippy Martinez Park is at 4 p.m.

PUEBLO COUNTY 6, LA JUNTA 4

La Junta 020 200 — 4 7 3

Pueblo County 202 20x — 6 7 2

Wiley (L) and Gamez. Bond (W), Strasia (6, S) and Swift.

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN 5, LA JUNTA 4

Cheyenne Mountain 010 000 4 — 5 9 5

La Junta 200 200 0 — 4 2 4

Munsey (W), Newkirk (7, S) and Frickey. Wiley (L) and Gamez.

LA JUNTA 7, PUEBLO CENTENNIAL 2

La Junta 030 200 2 — 7 14 2

Pueblo Centennial 000 200 0 — 2 4 1

Wiley (W) and Gamez. L. Espinoza (L) and Romero. HR — PC: Romero (4th inn., 0 on, 2 out).

LA JUNTA 8, CANON CITY 7

La Junta 106 000 1 — 8 5 0

Canon City 311 020 0 — 7 13 3

Wiley (W) and Gamez. Winford (L) and Bethel.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.