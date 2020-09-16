High school boys tennis players will begin their quest for the state tournament at 9 a.m. today in the Region 7 tournament on the courts at Pueblo City Park.

Two spots for the state tournament in each division will be up for grabs as well as an overall team title, of which Pueblo Central High School is the defending champion.

Brackets for the regional tournament were released Wednesday night and the Wildcats landed the most top seeds with four at No. 1 and 2 singles, as well as No. 1 and 2 doubles.

Christian Guzman and Jordan Rittgers are Pueblo Central’s top two singles players while their top-seeded doubles pairs are Ben Brooks and Christian Nazario at No. 1 and Sergio Sandoval and Kadyn Betts at No. 2.

Pueblo West however might be the local favorite after the Cyclones won all of their duals outside of a loss to Discovery Canyon.

No. 3 singles player Tommy Cruz landed the best seeding of any Cyclone as he has the No. 1 spot in the bracket. No Cyclones player or duo is seeded lower than No. 4.

The No. 1 singles spot could be a place of contention since the regional title was won by Pueblo Central’s Dario Alcala the last three years. Alcala is now playing for CSU Pueblo.

Pueblo County’s Dean Decarlo enters as the No. 2 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket while Pueblo Centennial’s contender will be 3-seeded Zander Pacheco. Pueblo West’s Brendan Bradfield rounds out the top four.

Pueblo East, Pueblo South, Mesa Ridge and Canon City will also have representatives at the regional tournament competing for state spots. Fountain Valley normally accompanies the region but did not have a team this year.

Due to COVID-19 modifications from the Colorado High School Activities Association, no playbacks will take place in regionals and the tournament will be single elimination.

The winner and runner-up will take the two qualifying spots while a third-place match will be played to decide an "alternate to state." The third place match will have no impact on team scoring.

Next week, Pueblo City Park will once again host the Class 4A state tournament beginning on Sept. 25 with semifinals and finals being played on Sept. 26.

