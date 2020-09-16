Late last month, the La Junta High School softball team posted a come from behind extra inning win over Limon.

Monday, extra-inning lightning struck for a second time as the eighth-ranked Lady Tigers posted another comeback win this time over Wiley 6-5 in eight innings at Tippy Martinez Park.

"They played well at the end," said LJ coach Roger Davis. "They did a lot of good things down the stretch. One thing about them, the last couple of days, the last day in Pueblo and here, they never gave up. They just played hard throughout the whole game. They always know if you have one inning left, you have a chance to win."

After the first two innings went scoreless, the Lady Tigers took the lead with two runs in the third. Alizeh Frazier led off by reaching on an error and she came all the way around to score on Lexi Nunez-Rebel's double. An error on the play put Nunez-Rebel on third and she came home on a wild pitch.

The Lady Panthers, however, scored four runs in the top of the fourth. Rachel Kopasz led off by drawing a walk and she score on Ellee Page's double. Page tied the score on Anna Beckett's single.

Beckett came home on Maggie Chase's triple, and Chase scored on Taira Weber's groundout.

Wiley added another run in the sixth. Beckett had a leadoff triple and she scored on Chase's sacrifice fly to give the Lady Panthers a 5-2 advantage.

The Lady Tigers answered with a run in their half of the inning. Gracelynn Goodrich singled, and Hailee Ham, who was pinch-running for Goodrich, advanced to third on Frazier's single. Ham scored on a wild pitch to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

La Junta tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Jaden Smith doubled and Jaylin Springer singled sending Smith to third. Smith came home on Madison Wiley's groundout, and Springer was plated as Emily Noll singled.

Wiley put a runner on base in the top of the eighth as Page singled. However, she was caught off-guard on the bases and was tagged out.

The Lady Tigers' game winning-run came as Sierra Reisch hit a pinch hit single and Frazier was safe on a fielder's choice. Azalea Gamez laid down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first was wild and Reisch scored on the play.

Wiley went the distance as the Lady Tigers' pitcher and she allowed five runs and nine hits. She had 10 strikeouts and she walked only one batter.

The Lady Tigers collected 11 hits and they were led by Smith, who went 3-3, and Springer, who went 2-4.

La Junta (5-3, 1-0 Tri-Peaks League) hosted Florence on Tuesday. Its next game will be on Thursday as it will travel to third-ranked Rocky Ford for a non-league game.

"Rocky's always a good game no matter what's going on," Davis said. "It's not a league game this week, but with a short season like it is, a win or loss makes a big difference."

First pitch at Babcock Park is at 4 p.m.

La Junta 6, Wiley 5

Wiley 000 301 00 — 5 9 5

La Junta 002 001 21 — 6 11 2

Summers (L) and Beckett. Wiley (W) and Gamez.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.