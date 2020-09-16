When gluing things together, you need the adhesive to be one that is strong and can stand up to any obstacle thrown against it.

So, when East High School softball coach Fred Espinoza calls senior Kaleigh "K.K." Duran the glue of his Eagles’ team, what he really means is her toughness stands out to go along with the leadership she provides.

The proof has been the 2020 season with Duran holding things down for a young and inexperienced squad while also fighting back from shoulder issues that have plagued her the past two seasons.

"I didn’t know how well she was going to hold up this year, but she’s held up really well," Espinoza said. "She keeps the team together and she keeps us in every game. She’s doing an awesome job."

Duran keeps the Eagles in games by not only taking the ball in the circle, but also at the plate with a .364 batting average, second best on the squad.

Keeping it together hasn’t been easy for Duran who said she tore her rotator cuff "2 or 3 years ago" and still must take certain cautions to make sure her body responds well.

"I did a lot of physical therapy, tried almost everything, but it’s finally working out this senior season," Duran said.

When Duran isn’t flexing her muscles on the field, she’s making sure the young crew is learning and improving every day.

The Eagles lost six of their 10 main starters from a season ago, leaving Duran as one of only a handful of returners and the No. 1 pitcher.

Improvement has been undeniable for the Eagles who have played plenty of close games lately and finally broke through for their first win of the season against Centennial on Tuesday night in a 5-4 win.

"I’ve always been the underclassman so this year I get to be the senior showing them what to do, what to expect," Duran said. "We have a really young team, not a lot of varsity experience, so to even win a game is really impressive because we are so new together.

"We worked our butts off to get here."

While the effort on the field is paying off for the Eagles squad, what Espinoza likes the most about Duran’s game isn’t something that shows up in the box score.

Instead, he appreciates the mentality Duran brings to the team and her willingness to get lay it all on the line.

"I like her attitude, she’s got a great attitude," Espinoza said. "She’s a team ball player and she’ll give it her all every game. Whether she’s pitching or playing defense because she plays shortstop also. She gives 100 percent every game and every practice.

"I wish I had 10 more of her."

Sitting at 1-10 on the season with only five games left, postseason hopes are slim with no regionals this year thanks to COVID-19 restrictions holding the playoffs to a 16-team state tournament.

But thanks to the efforts of Duran and her three other seniors in Jordyn Algien, Sierra Carillo and Faith Montoya, the Eagles are on a great track.

And the rest of the South-Central League should be on high alert in the Eagles’ final five games of the season.

"We’ll be fighting, we’ll stay in every game and (Duran) will keep us in every game," Espinoza said. "We’re hitting the ball well now and now we just have to play solid defense and we should be OK the rest of the year."

