If you’re expecting to get a read on Pueblo Central High School’s Chrisitan Guzman, it’s not going to happen.

The quiet assassin is the Central boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player and even when he fell behind in the second set of his semifinal match at regionals Thursday at Pueblo City Park, you wouldn’t be able to tell.

Guzman is never too high emotionally, but never too low either, and that mental control is what helped him win his semifinal match and secure a spot a state.

"(Guzman) doesn’t say much and you never know what he’s thinking," Wildcats coach Russ Guerrero said. "But when he focuses and he has a plan and he executes it, he’s tough to beat.

"He doesn’t like playing three sets."

Pueblo West’s Brendan Bradfield threatened Guzman with a potential three-set match, but Guzman won a game to force a tiebreaker in the second set and won it 7-1 to close out the match 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Being the No. 1 seed in the field, Guzman has a chance to keep the No. 1 singles title in the Central blue after Dario Alcala has won it the past three years.

"I feel I’ve improved a lot and I just need to keep repeating to win (Friday) and win the title," Guzman said. "I’ve learned from every game and improved the next time out."

Last season, Guzman was able to win a regional title at No. 3 singles and go to state as the Wildcats won the Region 7 tournament.

For 2020, Guzman has been the top guy all season long as he believes he’s improved his ground strokes the most and is looking to adjust his serving going into the finals Friday.

"(Everyone on the team) pushes you and all of the singles push each other to the next level," Guzman said about his team.

While Guzman might not have much to say, his coach in Guerrero has plenty of compliments for his top player’s game.

But what might be the best attribute is that Guzman is never in his own head and frustration won’t ever be an obstacle for the goals the senior is trying to reach.

"You gotta have that mental toughness and when you get to this level, the toughest guys mentally are going to win," Guerrero said. "The guys are doing good. They knew everyone was going to throw their best at them and they answered the call today."

Central currently sits in second overall as a team with 30 points and secured five guys in the finals, which also means all five are going to state with no playbacks being played this season due to COVID-19 modifications.

Joining Guzman in the finals from Central is No. 2 singles Jordan Rittgers, No. 3 singles Luke Johnson, No. 1 doubles Ben Brooks/Christian Nazario and No. 2 doubles Sergio Sandoval/Kadyn Betts.

Pueblo West holds the team lead with 34 points and also secured five state spots with No. 3 singles Tommy Cruz, No. 1 doubles Alec and Guy Cruz, No. 2 doubles Nate Kleven/Travis Persons, No. 3 doubles Isaiah Larson/Joey Cruz and No. 4 doubles Christian Kruger/Will Dammann.

With both Central and Pueblo West having five title shots each, Friday could be a showdown between the two schools, especially at No. 3 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles where the two schools will go head to head.

Pueblo Centennial sits in third with an outside shot having No. 1 and 2 singles players Zander Pacheco and Trevor Niccoli in the finals and heading to state.

Finals matches, as well as third place matches, will all begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Pueblo City Park.

"Unfortunately we played Pueblo West the first match of the season and we weren’t ready, we didn’t have our doubles ready," Guerrero said. "We gotta come out and play good because they want to beat us. We gotta give 100 percent and see where the ball bounces at the end of the day.

"I feel good with my guys, I think they are playing great."

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/ajw_sports. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.