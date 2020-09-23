Standing at the net for the Pueblo Centennial High School boys tennis No. 3 doubles duo is 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior Ethan Gallegos.

Full beard and all.

In the back minding the baseline is freshman Strummer Baum, no taller than 5-foot-5 and, at most, 120 pounds.

Baby face and all.

While the two look physically different out on the court, what connects them both is being rookies to high school varsity boys tennis.

However, despite being as odd of a couple they make and inexperienced, Gallegos and Baum are heading to the Class 4A state tournament beginning Friday as Region 7 champions.

"I put them together intentionally just because I thought Ethan has a lot of athleticism and experience competing while Strummer has a lot of talent in tennis, but not a lot of competition experience," Bulldogs coach Brad Gerler said. "Ethan’s really taken him under his wing and helped him develop and get some of that confidence."

Gallegos is new to the sport since normally he’s playing football for the Bulldogs in the fall as a wide receiver.

Getting the chance to play tennis is something Gallegos is grateful to have received the opportunity to do, so much so that he wishes he tried to play all four years.

Still, Gallegos has been happy to play alongside Baum because of the instant connection they made and how both were able to grow into being regional champions.

"I just think we work well together because of the age difference," Gallegos said. "He learns from me and I learn from him. Being my first year and his first year as a freshman, we just kind of learned together and it worked out for the best."

As for the play on the court, the two have worked out a system that led to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pueblo West’s No. 3 doubles duo last Friday during the regional finals.

When the timing allows, Gallegos uses his tall frame to patrol the net and punish weak lobs while Baum is in the back returning shots and placing them to fit into the trap of Gallegos at the net.

"I can rely on (Gallegos) to play at the net very aggressively and I just smack the crap out of it from the baseline," Baum said. "It’s kind of been a bond. We just automatically came together and said, ‘We’re going to win a regional title,’ and while we do that we’re going to bond."

Pueblo Centennial’s boys tennis program seems to have a bond with the football squad as a handful of players came to the hard courts with the football season originally being moved to the spring.

From the start of the season, Gallegos’ presence was noticed quickly due to his size compared to the normal look of a high school tennis player.

But that athleticism and size is what made Gerler happy to have him on the squad, even if Gallegos was a little green.

"We got some comments, especially early on in the season, parents were like, ‘Oh, you must have been a football player,’" Gerler said. "You can tell when you look at him that he’s a good athlete. It’s nice for him to get a chance to play a different sport and he’s really embraced it so I’m proud of him. He’s been great for our program."

The tennis season comes to an end this weekend with Class 4A hitting the courts at 9 a.m. Friday at Pueblo City Park and playing through Saturday.

Pueblo overall filled all 14 available spots at regionals, meaning there will be two players/duos in each bracket this weekend.

For Gallegos, the ending comes at a good time since high school football will now be played in the fall for a majority of Colorado squads.

While Gallegos is excited to get back to his "regular" sport, there’s no forgetting what he and Baum were able to accomplish on the courts this season.

"We started out and at first it was a little rough getting used to each other, just figuring everything out," Gallegos said. "We came a long way toward the end. We just knew exactly where we each were and knew what to do and where to switch.

"It just worked out perfectly."

