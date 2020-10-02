What’s a football team without a house to protect?

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School has felt that question for a while now, having to play home games at different locations around town like the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl or the field at the closed Heroes Academy.

In 2020, the wandering Scorpions will finally settle down back on campus thanks to renovations from the past two summers to their home field.

For the seniors who have witnessed the transformation begin since head coach James Casias took over the program in 2018, playing an actual home game means everything.

"I spent a whole summer, maybe even more, on this field just to see it come out so beautiful," Scorpions senior and quarterback Michael Garza said. "It’s so nice and I can’t wait to actually have a home game for the first time in my life."

Currently, Casias and crew are putting on the finishing touches of adding the second goal post, painting the Scorpions storage units with school colors and words, and adding in bleachers.

However, the team will have to wait a little longer as they open the 2020 season on the road against South Park.

But in week two, the Scorpions are set to host Elbert at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 and open their new field hopefully with a bang.

"It’s going to be a different feeling because a lot of the kids helped, putting in the sprinkler lines and they came out and worked for themselves to get the field done and they’re seniors now," Casias said. "These guys are wanting to defend their house, they’ve been wanting to do this since I’ve been here."

Of course, the field will be painted and set up for the 8-man game as the Scorpions are in their third year playing at that level.

The first two seasons, the Scorpions played as independents, so even though the leagues were realigned this year due to schools splitting decisions on playing in Season A or C, having some structure to the schedule will be a welcomed change as well.

And a strong summer of participation plus more freshmen coming out for the program, Casias is seeing his program continuing to develop into a competitor.

"We had a good two months of hard work (over the summer), weight room and we did speed work," Casias said. "We had around 22 kids coming over the summer, I’ve never had that since I’ve been here."

