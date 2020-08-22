Snake wrangler rescues unwanted serpents from Pueblo West yards

Tracy Harmon

Snake wrangler Kacey Williamson is a rare commodity in Pueblo West - she not only loves snakes she will relocate the ones you don’t want - even rattlesnakes.

Residents used to phone the Pueblo West Fire Department for help with snake service calls, but Williamson has stepped up and offered to take the calls to relieve the burden on the department. Her business, Sangre De Serpent, is a one woman operation but “my hubby will help me after he gets home from work.”

Usually she’s on her own because, “Most of the calls come early in the day,” she said.

“Williamson will be providing Pueblo West residents free removal services for snake calls. Residents are encouraged to contact Sangre De Serpent directly if they are in need of snake removal services by calling 719-285-5516,” said Samantha Dosen, Pueblo West Metro public information officer.

“I am doing this because of my love for snakes and I really want to help people. I used to do this in Westcliffe when I lived there and one of my favorite pastimes is to go out and look for snakes,” Williamson explained.

Once the unwanted snakes are captured, Williamson said she “relocates them away from people.”

For details about Sangre De Serpent go to https://sangredeserpent.org or call 719-285-5516.

