Positive virus case at Pueblo West High School prompts three quarantines

Students will be returning to Pueblo West High School today after the school was closed Monday to investigate a positive coronavirus case.

“There was a positive case exposure at Pueblo West High School on Tuesday (Sept. 29) when students and staff were doing orientation,” said Todd Seip, School District 70 public information officer. “As a result, three individuals will be out for 14 days and will be learning remotely.”

School was closed Monday as officials conducted an investigation and consulted a state health department epidemiologist on the state’s new guidelines -- the fifth set of guidelines the district has received from the state.

“The students were there for 2 1/2 hours and only in classes for 15 minutes. Because it was orientation, there were only one-quarter of the students in attendance,” Seip explained.

“We were able to focus on the area surrounding that individual, how many people came into contact and whether they were wearing masks,” Seip said.

Seip said it was fortunate that only three individuals were impacted and all three have been notified about the remote learning protocol for 14 days.

“The epidemiologist did tell us a huge number of positive cases rolled through this weekend at the state health department and we can expect further cases as the week goes on,” Seip said. “We are encouraging parents of students and staff that if anyone is feeling sick they should stay home.”

Pueblo West High School is the largest high school in Pueblo County. The school has about 1,400 students, 74 faculty and 35 staff.

As a precaution during the pandemic, students are scheduled to start today with a hybrid system of two days in person learning and two days of remote learning each week.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or athttps://twitter.com/tracywumps.