Colorado ag leaders recognized by CLA

Colorado Livestock Association held its annual meeting June 2-3 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greeley. Almost 250 livestock producers, agribusiness partners, and industry stakeholders gathered for the in-person event. Attendees were able to hear from speakers online as well as in-person.

CLA President Dwain Weinrich, with Smithfield Hog Production in Yuma, gave the State of the Association address and briefed attendees on the last two years of advocacy efforts.

Outgoing board members Jon Slutsky, Dick Carlson, and Case Gabel were recognized for their service.

Officer and director elections were held by absentee ballot and announced during the annual membership meeting. New board members include Kory Kessinger, Kessinger Livestock, Akron, serving a one-year term as treasurer; Ed Wilgenburg, Wildcat Dairy, Fort Morgan, serving a three-year term as director; and Ben Fritz, Zoetis Animal Health, Nunn, serving as Industry Partner Council ex-officio board representative.

During the meeting, the Top Choice award was presented to Dr. Keith Roehr, retired state veterinarian, and Bernard Rollin, a bioethicist and distinguished professor in the departments of philosophy, biomedical sciences and animal sciences with Colorado State University, for their significant contributions to the livestock industry.

Each year, CLA recognizes members and worker’s compensation group participants who have an outstanding safety record by presenting them with the Safe Farm Award. Awardees included Wickstrom Inc, Orchard; Christensen Brothers, Inc, Weldona; McClary Farms, Inc, Sedgwick; Dvorak Feeders, Inc, Burlington; Penny Family Farms, Burlington and Bamford Feedyard, Haxtun.

Provided by the Colorado Livestock Association.