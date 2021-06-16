Wheat tour covers shifting priorities of breeding program

Candace Krebs

Priorities for Colorado’s wheat variety development include combatting wheat stem sawfly and yield-robbing viruses that have been increasingly problematic in recent years, according to agronomy experts who hosted a series of wheat plot tours this past week across Eastern Colorado.

Walk-through tours of ten variety trial locations provided an opportunity to rehash last year’s growing conditions and variety performance and examine this year’s plots a few weeks prior to harvest.

At the Burlington stop, Colorado State University Extension agronomist Ron Meyer said harvest was running about ten days behind normal but looked promising in the area.

Although the season started out extremely dry at planting time, March rains largely restored its potential, he said.

This is the second year in a row of widespread drought. While wheat acreage has been trending lower over time, Colorado plantings rose by 150,000 acres last fall, to reach a total of 2.05 million acres. Abandonment rates, however, have been high in many southeastern counties.

Drought conditions are the likely culprit behind greater prevalence of Russian wheat aphid and brown wheat mite this year.

“We’re not sure what brought on the spike in population, but we think it’s the drought,” said entomologist Punya Nachappa.

The wheat-breeding program will screen lines for resistance to those pests this fall “based on how variable the climate has been,” she added.

A higher than usual incidence of virus complexes has also been observed.

CSU’s Guardian is a new variety bred specifically to provide resistance to wheat streak mosaic. It is double-loaded, with resistance to the wheat curl mite that transmits the pathogen, and to the disease itself.

As breeders ramp up resistance to wheat streak mosaic, however, they are seeing an increase in triticum mosaic virus, a separate virus spread by the same mite.

“It’s not currently a problem, but we are working on getting out ahead of it,” said plant pathologist Robyn Roberts, who joined the CSU team last August.

With no pest control products to target the curl mite, agronomists recommend managing volunteer wheat to eliminate summer host plants and prevent population carryover from one season to the next.

Another threat field scouts are monitoring carefully this year is stripe rust. Ongoing hot, dry weather should help hamper its development, Roberts said.

She reminded growers her lab provides diagnostic services free of charge.

Varieties on display

Langin, Avery and Byrd are the state’s three most popular varieties, but many other public and private options are available or in the pipeline. During the tour, CSU wheat breeder Esten Mason discussed how the program has shifted focus to contend with emerging threats.

Key among them is dealing with the wheat stem sawfly, a devastating pest that migrated into Colorado from the northwest over the last decade or two.

“In places like Stratton, Anton and Ft. Morgan, it’s been really bad, like I-don’t-want-to-grow-wheat bad,” said Brad Erker, executive director of the Colorado Wheat organization.

In some cases, producers are observing hundreds of eggs clustered in one stem and thick swarms of flies.

Severe infestations leave fields completely flattened on the ground, with no plant residue left at the end of the season.

Wheat officials estimate that 98 percent of fields in the northeastern quadrant of the state are infested with the bug, which nests inside and eats through the stem, causing it to break over. It is now being detected in northwest Kansas as well, Erker said.

“I think Kansas needs to be somewhat concerned,” he noted.

Wheat with a solid stem is less attractive to the pest, which has forced CSU to introduce that trait into the program.

Unfortunately, there’s a trade-off between stem fill and yield. Mason estimated yield drag of about 10 percent. Another way to look at it: bringing in this new form of pest resistance has set the program back 10 years.

“Avery and Byrd both have very hollow stems,” Mason said. “Getting a semi-solid stem is the first step. That’s why we are bringing in varieties from Montana like Bear Paw and War Horse.”

In 2019, the CSU breeding program officially introduced its first semi-solid stem variety, Fortify SF. The SF designation is being used to identify varieties specifically bred to combat the sawfly.

The research team now routinely rates the interior of the stems for thickness and makes that information available in the annual report.

Erker said CSU’s program is hoping to obtain more funding for solid stem development through a grant proposal aimed at capturing part of $5 million allocated to improving wheat resilience. A large nursery in Akron is now dedicated exclusively to developing the solid stemmed trait, while seeking to balance it with yield potential and resistance to other pests and diseases, Mason added.

Environmental factors as well as genetics can affect stem density from year to year, the experts said.

The wheat research team is also looking into agronomic methods of control.

On display in Burlington was a large patch of Ray, a deep green awnless (or beardless) variety, licensed out of Montana.

Tyler Benninghoven, seed and trait specialist for Plains Gold, the licensing entity for CSU varieties, explained that Ray can be planted around the edge of fields and then baled during the soft dough stage to disrupt the fly’s growth cycle and protect the interior of the field.

Another suggested strategy is to aim for an earlier harvest to avoid allowing time for the wheat stems to fall over. The state’s most planted variety, Langin, is early maturing in addition to being a top yielder.

The researchers also discussed herbicide tolerant varieties currently available to control grassy weeds like cheat and rye. The newest options belong to the Co-Axium production system, which was developed by CSU for use in conjunction with Aggressor herbicide. Those varieties, Crescent AX and Incline AX, now account for around 8 percent of the state’s planted acreage.

Another alternative is Clearfield technology, which allows for over-the-top application of Beyond herbicide. Popular varieties that work in that system include Byrd CL Plus, Brawl CL Plus and SY Legend CL2.

The highest yielding variety in last year’s trials — Snowmass 2.0 — is a specialty white wheat that must be grown under contract exclusively for Ardent Mills. The Denver-based milling company helped fund its development and pays a premium that starts at 20 cents per bushel, based on protein level.