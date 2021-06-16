Know before you grow: New director heads seed certification lab

Candace Krebs

The Ag Journal

When mysterious seed packets from China started showing up in mailboxes last year, it exposed a potential security vulnerability for the U.S.

Laura Pickett Pottorff, the new director of seed programs for Colorado State University, considers it a teaching moment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture concluded the seeds were part of a “brushing scene,” whereby products are sent unsolicited to multiple addresses as a way to boost online ratings.

The problem, Pottorff said, is that “some people didn’t think twice about putting them into the ground.”

Instead, the moral of the story should be this: know before you grow.

More: Wheat shows promise as harvest approaches despite cold blast and lower forecast

Pottorff’s new role, which she took on following the retirement of long-time director Rick Novak, involves oversight of seed certification, agronomy foundation seed and the Colorado Seed Lab. Those entities are charged with testing and verifying the source and quality of seed, and educating a wide range of growers on why that step is important.

Wheat is the largest crop within the program, but not the only one. Others include canola, hemp and native grasses.

“The focus is still on wheat, but there’s an opportunity to expand the program as well,” Pottorff said.

While the seeds from China haven’t been associated with any serious noxious weed threat, planting something of unknown origin should be avoided, she emphasized.

“I think there’s an educational opportunity for us here,” she said.

Colorado Wheat officials have long stressed the importance of having a regulatory mechanism to ensure seed quality and purity.

On some newer varieties — one example is Fortify SF, which was specifically bred by CSU to repel the devastating wheat stem sawfly — growers are legally obligated to obtain certified seed and can’t save back and replant it, explained Brad Erker, executive director of Colorado Wheat, during a recent series of wheat tours.

The purpose is to protect the consistency and reliability of the resistance trait.

It also insures a revenue stream is returned to the breeding program so researchers can continue their work on developing solutions.

“It takes money to tackle these things,” Erker said.

Certified seed generally costs around $1 more per bushel than bin-run seed, but it also typically performs better in the field, he said.

Previous research conducted by Kansas State University has shown gains of 10 to 15 percent in yield from certified seed, largely due to screening for kernel size, test weight and protein characteristics, which lead to improved germination.

While it’s Pottorff’s job to oversee wheat seed certification, she also wants to expand collaboration with other groups and industries. Her background should be well suited for that.

Pottorff grew up in Denver, but gained an entry into agriculture by way of horticulture. She spent a decade early in her career working for CSU Extension, based in the Denver metro, serving as a plant disease diagnostician.

In recent years, she and Novak worked together on seed and clone certification for the emerging industrial hemp industry.

“Hort and hemp are agriculture too,” she pointed out.

Hemp is a close relative of marijuana, which, if federally legalized, could potentially create new certification opportunities, she noted. Another expanding area is ecosystem services projects, such as reforestation undertaken in the wake of wildfires.

More: Crop input prices likely to remain high due to a number of factors

Pottorff spend the last 13 years at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, where she worked on export certification, insuring the quality of commodities bound for foreign countries. Her experiences over the years highlight why source identification is increasingly important.

Someone importing geraniums from Guatemala, for example, might not be aware of the potential for cross contamination with other plants and ecosystems.

“It’s important we begin to talk about how pests or pathogens from one cropping system might have the ability to move into another cropping system,” she said.

It’s also critical to ensure the identity and purity of native seed for restoration projects to keep new weeds or overly aggressive plants from being introduced.

Pottorff had a chance to introduce herself to many farmers for the first time while participating at the annual wheat field days held over the past week.

The Pottorff name is familiar to anyone who travels Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado, thanks to prominent signage promoting Kenny Pottorff’s wheat seed business.

He’s her uncle by marriage. Her husband, Ed, grew up on a farm in the Stratton area where his family once operated a dairy. He is a geologist and a fellow CSU graduate.