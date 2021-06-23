Weekly ag briefs: Initiative 16 ruled against, drought support funding available and more

Compiled by Chieftain staff

PAUSE ballot initiative halted by court

In a unanimous decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the State Title Board erred in giving a green light to Initiative 16, or PAUSE, an unprecedented measure that would have criminalized many traditional farming and ranching practices. The Court held that Initiative 16 contained multiple subjects and, given its complexity, could mislead voters when they cast their ballots.

New drought support funding available

In response to historic drought conditions, the Natural Resource Conservation Service is offering $41.8 million through EQIP’s new Conservation Incentive Contracts to help agricultural producers in Colorado as well as Arizona, California and Oregon alleviate the immediate impacts of drought and other natural resource challenges on working lands. Sign-up for this targeted funding ends July 12. The EQIP CIC will offer producers the opportunity to implement both conservation practices and enhancement activities during the five-year contract period. Supported practices include forest management plans, tree/shrub establishment, brush management, prescribed grazing, pasture and hay planting, wildlife habitat, livestock watering systems and cover crops.

State to disperse new stimulus funding

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is excited to announce $76 million in stimulus funding has been approved by the legislature to support agricultural industries in Colorado. The funding is part of the Colorado Comeback initiative, a state stimulus plan aimed at helping the state recover faster and build back stronger following the pandemic. CDA held virtual listening sessions this week to gather feedback on how best to invest the funding. There is also an online form available for posting comments.

Meat processing grant program announced

This week the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Grant funds are intended to help processing facilities cover the costs for necessary improvements to achieve a Federal Grant of Inspection under the Federal Meat Inspection Act or the Poultry Products Inspection Act, or to operate under a state’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. USDA is seeking proposals that focus on improving meat and poultry slaughter and processing capacity and efficiency; developing new and expanding existing markets; increasing capacity and better meeting consumer and producer demand; and increasing access to slaughter or processing facilities for smaller farms and ranchers.

It’s National Pollinator Week

National Pollinator Week continues through June 27, according to a federal declaration by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Pollinator species, such as birds, bats, bees, and other insects, play an important role in producing more than 100 crops grown in the U.S. Honey bee pollination alone adds more than $18 billion in value to agricultural crops annually and is critical to ensuring human diets are plentiful with fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

New Angus Genetics leader hired

Kelli Retallick-Riley has been named president of Angus Genetics, Inc. A Wisconsin native, Retallick-Riley did her undergraduate work at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She followed with a master’s degree in animal breeding from Kansas State University and is currently in the final stages of completing her Ph.D. program, also from Kansas State. Before coming to work for AGI in 2016 as the genetic and genomic programs director, she worked for the American Gelbvieh Association.

Agri-Women officers elected

Kansas Agri-Women, a statewide group that has been advocating for agriculture since 1974, has a new officer team. Lisa Nichols of Carbondale, Kan., is now serving a two-year term as president. Other members on the officer team include Jerilyn Longren, Wichita, vice president; Wanda Kinney, Carbondale, treasurer; and Barbara Roux, Moundridge, secretary. Kansas Agri-Women’s main project is its “One Kansas Farmer Feeds” project, which includes highway signs as well as posters.

Free virtual seminar to cover soil health

The Soil Health Institute, a non-profit charged with safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils, has announced its annual meeting will be held on August 11 and 12. This year’s theme is “Enriching Soil, Enhancing Life,” with the event being hosted virtually. There is no cost to attend. The two-day meeting will cover several main themes including farmers’ experiences adopting soil health systems; the business case for regenerative systems; the agricultural input impacts on soil health; climate change mitigation; soil health interpretations for farmers and conservation planners; and understanding and managing the soil microbiome.

Seed founder passes

The founder of Ohlde Seed Company has passed away. Raymond Heinrich Louis Ohlde died June 16 in Linn, Kansas, just three months shy of his 100th birthday. At the age of five, he and his family moved to the family farm where the operation is located today. In the early years of his career, he operated a dairy and sheep farm. In 1947, he started the Ohlde seed business and grew it into one of the region’s most successful seed suppliers.

Colorado researchers to study ammonia

Between late July and October, a team of researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming will be working in Colorado to measure the emissions and chemical transformations of ammonia. This compound contributes to fine particulate matter formation and nitrogen deposition; however, less is known about it compared other harmful gases. Residents of Colorado may spot the University of Wyoming King Air research aircraft flying low and a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a CSU label slowly moving through public streets to collect data. The research is being supported by the National Science Foundation Atmospheric Chemistry Program.

Compiled by Candace Krebs.