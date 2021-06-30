Mandatory price reporting reform could aid transparency for cattle sales, AMAs and more

Candace Krebs

The Ag Journal

Though the cattle industry is divided over whether non-negotiated contracts do more harm than good, there seems to be a broad consensus that improving an existing tool, mandatory price reporting, could help cattle producers capture a fairer portion of the outsized value currently flowing to packers and retailers.

Glynn Tonsor, an agricultural economist at Kansas State University, detailed several ways to improve mandatory price reporting during a recent Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on beef market transparency.

The hearing was broadcast live from Washington and later rebroadcast on C-SPAN TV.

“Packers have to submit information to USDA. All of it gets reported, but not all of it shows up on a report that’s available to the public,” Tonsor said. “That’s something worth thinking about.”

Reported prices currently comprise around a fourth of all fed cattle sales and are used as the basis for many other types of sales contracts, referred to throughout the hearing as alternative marketing agreements, or AMAs.

The Livestock Mandatory Reporting rule was established in 1999 for cattle, boxed beef, swine and lamb, and is reauthorized every five years, with the current program set to expire on September 30 following a one-year extension.

Tonsor was among five panelists who offered widely disparate views on whether the government should intervene in the marketplace to mandate more negotiated, or cash, trade.

According to Tonsor, the percentage of fed cattle sold on a negotiated basis has remained stable in recent years, at around 23%.

He and another economist questioned whether the percentage of spot market trade was a major factor influencing the base price.

“Cash trade as a percentage hasn’t really changed since 2014 or 2015, but what has changed is the price, what has changed is the supply relative to the demand for those cattle,” said Dustin Aherin, an animal protein analyst for RaboBank based in Missouri.

“Processing capacity is what allows demand to trickle down to the feeder and cow-calf producer,” he added. “Right now there might be great consumer demand, but it’s not necessarily trickling down to the cattle feeder as it did in 2014.”

Panelists largely pinned the blame for that on inadequate processing capacity to meet the needs of domestic and export demand. A few presenters suggested that the shortage of shackle space would take time to rectify but would eventually shift more market leverage back to producers.

While expanding processing capacity takes time, modifying price reporting provisions is something that could be done in the next few months, assuming Congress makes time to debate reauthorization.

The panelists all agreed that mandated price reporting should be more detailed and comprehensive.

In Tonsor’s written comments, he suggested increasing reporting frequency and the amount of reportable information in regions where it is currently limited due to confidentiality, suggesting it might be possible to get around some proprietary concerns by presenting the data in new ways.

Aherin agreed with Tonsor that the definition of formula cattle was too broad — describing it as a “catch-all bucket” — and added that a better understanding of the type of cattle sold and the distribution of prices across the country would make the reports more meaningful.

Panelist Justin Tupper, a cow-calf producer and owner of a livestock auction in St. Onge, South Dakota, agreed that confidentiality clauses compromise vital marketing information.

Taking steps to increase transparency would ensure a “liquid, actively traded market” and minimize the risk of price manipulation, he said.

Panelists were split on whether alternative marketing agreements help or harm true price discovery.

“While AMAs offer advantages of reduced transaction costs and quality incentives, they also adversely affect price transparency, price discovery and price competition,” Tupper insisted.

“There needs to be a reward for quality, but there are other ways to do it than through an AMA,” he added.

In contrast, Mark Gardiner, a prominent Angus breeder from Ashland, Kansas, whose family is credited with pioneering the Certified Angus Beef brand and U.S. Premium Beef marketing cooperative, was steadfast in his support for AMAs and their utility for incentivizing and rewarding quality beef production.

By participating in USPB, member-ranchers earned on average more than $92 a head in premiums over the base price since the co-op’s inception, he testified.

However, Gardiner also was in full support of making price reporting more comprehensive.

“One possibility to help with the thinly traded cash market would be to have base prices of formula, grid and alternative marketing arrangements become a part of mandatory price reporting,” he said in his testimony.

Broad support now exists among the various industry groups for something called a contract library, which would catalog the various types of contracts offered by packers and allow producers to better compare different marketing methods.