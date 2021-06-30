Weekly ag briefs: Colorado cattle group hosting convention, emergency grazing acres and more

Compiled by Candace Krebs

Cattle group to host annual convention

Colorado Independent Cattle Growers Association will host its annual convention July 16-17 at the Quality Inn in Craig. Speakers will include Mindy Patterson, president and co-founder of The Calvary Group, as well as a representative of R-CALF USA. An area ranch tour is planned for Friday. Registration is $80 before July 5, and goes up to $100 after that.

Wooten re-assumes role as CCA president

Steve Wooten, rancher from Kim, was welcomed into his role as the 116th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association at CCA’s annual convention in Grand Junction. Wooten has served on CCA’s Board of Directors for more than 10 years, including as CCA president in 2019-2020, and has willingly stepped up again to represent the Colorado beef industry and stakeholders. In looking to the year ahead, Wooten anticipates new opportunities to grow industry collaboration and engagement as the industry proactively tackles new issues, including climate and improving consumer awareness. He and his wife, Joy, along with daughter, Arin, and son-in-law, Brady Burnham, own and operate Beatty Canyon Ranch in Las Animas County. Wooten follows outgoing president Janie VanWinkle, of Fruita. Philip Anderson, of Walden, is the new president-elect.

Emergency grazing authorization expands

Nearly all counties in Colorado — 98% — are now eligible for emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres due to drought, according to a report by the American Farm Bureau. One hundred percent of counties in eight states are eligible, including Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. Counties designated as level D2 (severe) drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor can be approved for emergency haying and grazing on CRP enrolled acreage. Every week, USDA updates the map of counties that are eligible.

New task force being formed

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is launching a Bureau of Animal Protection Stakeholder Task Force designed to provide a forum for regular communication between stakeholders and program administrators. The task force will allow a diverse group of stakeholders to provide expert analysis, direction and feedback as the department strives to improve its efforts to protect animals and fulfill its mission under the Animal Protection Act, according to the ag department.

Meat processing grants available

The Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program is now accepting applications to help small and midsized meat processors increase market opportunities. The program was created by through the Requiring Assistance to Meat Processers for Upgrading Plants (RAMP-UP) Act, and provides $55.2 million in grants for small and midsized meatpacking plants to make the necessary investments to become federally inspected. Currently, meatpacking facilities can only make sales across state lines if they are federally inspected. Applications must be submitted electronically and will be accepted through August 2.

Price of holiday cookout declines

U.S. consumers will pay a few cents less for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. An economic analysis revealed the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people was $59.50, less than $6 per person. The total cost for the cookout was down 16 cents, or less than 1%, from last year, but 8% higher compared to 2019. The largest year-to-year price increase was for strawberries, up 22% from last year. Ground beef was down 8% and center-cut pork chops down 2%. According to USDA, the farmer’s share of the retail food dollar ranges from as low as 2 to 4% for highly processed foods, such as bread and cereal, to as high as 35% for some fresh-market products.

Researchers to study virtual fencing

Oklahoma State University researchers have received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to examine how virtual fencing technology could improve the water quality and ecosystems of grazing lands. The new EPA grant totaling more than $800,000 supports research on how GPS-enabled collars worn by cattle can help producers not only better manage grazing, but also improve water quality and other natural resources, such as wildlife habitat and soil health. Compared with traditional or electric fencing, virtual fencing requires less labor, time and maintenance while increasing flexibility. Web-based, mobile fencing systems can be added, moved or removed in a matter of hours, researchers say.

Kansas group seeks new leader

The Kansas Rural Center is seeking applicants for executive director. KRC is committed to an ecologically sound, socially just and economically viable farm and food system, with an emphasis on diversified farming. Those seeking to apply should email a letter of interest and resume to jobs at kansasruralcenter.org.

Cook-off to be held at Grand Island Angus show

The American Angus Auxiliary-sponsored All-American Certified Angus Beef Cook-Off is returning to an in-person format this summer. The event will be hosted on July 13 in conjunction with the National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Nebraska. The cuts selected for the contest this year include top sirloin in the steak division; tri-tip in the roast division; and ground beef for the Ultimate Burger Grill-Off competition. Last year, the cook-off contest shifted to a virtual version to accommodate pandemic guidelines.

Contestants were tasked with producing a video presentation set at their ranch, farm, home, table, kitchen, backyard grill or a combination of these locations, to tell the Certified Angus Beef story and present their recipe or dish. Following the contest’s success, the at-home video contest has been made a permanent addition.

Veterinary relief proposed

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, introduced bipartisan legislation on June 24 to address the shortfall of veterinarians in rural areas. The Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program Enhancement Act is designed to meet the growing demand for veterinarians nationwide by eliminating certain debts and taxes as a way to encourage veterinarians to practice in underserved areas.

New mid-sized meat plant to open in Iowa

Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced plans to construct a 1,500-head per day beef processing facility in Mills County, Iowa, south of the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, according to reports. The $325 million plant would employ up to 750 workers and have an estimated annual economic impact of $1.1 billion. Cattlemen's Heritage intends to break ground in spring 2022 and open the facility in late 2023.

