Pivot Energy creates Pueblo scholarship fund

Thanks to a $50,000 donation from Denver-based Pivot Energy, the first Renewable Energy Scholarship Fund has been established through the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation.

The scholarship fund is expected to support as many as 20 local students pursuing continued education and careers in the renewable energy industry.

The two organizations also have committed to set up educational site tours at local community solar projects or in a classroom setting as a means of inspiring and educating students about careers in renewable energy.

“We look forward to working with Pivot Energy in the coming months to structure an impactful scholarship program to provide an equal balance of quality and quantity,” said Janelle Quick, PHEF’s executive director. “We believe career exploration will be an important first step to help our local students find direction for their future education.”

Pivot Energy, Colorado’s largest community solar developer, has been active in Southern Colorado through a partnership with Black Hills Energy to develop 2.5 megawatts of clean solar energy for the region.

The partnership with PHEF is the first of several donations Pivot plans to make within Colorado communities that host solar projects the company has developed.

“Pivot is absolutely thrilled to partner with PHEF and Black Hills Energy to create new opportunities for the students in Southern Colorado to explore a career in renewable energy,” said Jon Sullivan, Pivot’s senior vice president of project development.

“As a certified B-Corporation, we strive to support the communities we work in with more than just clean energy.”

In the coming months, Pivot, PHEF, and Black Hills Energy will work together to schedule site tours and discuss different career tracks in the renewable industry.

Beginning on Jan. 1, students interested in applying for one of the Renewable Energy Scholarships can do so at phef.net.

To learn more about Pivot Energy, visit pivotenergy.net.

